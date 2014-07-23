Watch an adorable 5-year-old demolish the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in Marvel trivia

You're never too young to be the smartest comic book nerd in the room.

The cast of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is making the rounds on the talk show circuit these days to promote the flick's Aug. 1 release, but this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live they faced something more than a jovial interview with a host. Instead, Kimmel brought out 5-year-old Mia Grace Montross to challenge the cast in a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed round of trivia.

You might remember Mia from an adorable video that went viral last year, in which she answers a boatload of Marvel Comics questions and nails almost every single answer. That video was popular enough to earn her an appearance on Kimmel's show in December, and now she's back to meet the Guardians cast and prove she knows more about their characters than they do.

One by one, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper all step up to challenge Mia, and one by one they fall as she nails Kimmel's questions, including a few that, I'll admit, I didn't know the answers to. Check it out.

And yeah, as Diesel notes, the whole thing is probably rigged in Mia's favor, but it's still fun to watch her spout knowledge, particularly when Pratt is fully committed to staring her down and Saldana is willing to admit that she didn't know at least one piece of trivia about Gamora. Plus, an adorable kid who loves comics gets to walk away with a bunch of toys and a trip to Disneyland.

Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters Aug. 1.

(Via CBR)