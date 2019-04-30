Latest Stories

Thor in Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
With Endgame complete, contracts could decide the MCU's future
Shadow Moon, American Gods
Tag: TV
American Gods Season 3 almost certainly taking us to iconic book location
April SFF romance hero
Tag: Fangrrls
11 sci-fi and fantasy romances to read during rainy April
Beetlejuice on Broadway
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Beetlejuice scares up Tony noms, Westworld taps Black Swan vet, more

American Gods Ricky Whittle Season 2 Episode 8 Breakdown | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: American Gods' Ricky Whittle breaks down Season 2 Episode 8

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Apr 30, 2019

If you haven't watched American Gods through the end of this season, there are massive spoilers in this video. You've been warned.

At there's least one thing you know even if you've only seen one episode. You know a certain dead girl is trying to get Shadow back even if you haven't read the book — kind of like Ricky Whittle, who just told SYFY WIRE everything short of the actual script for Episode 8. What you might have been unaware of, especially if you didn't read the book, is that Laura is (or was) more human than she might let on.

"You always sensed that Laura was this cold, distant person," Whittle said referring to the flashback scene that goes back to a time when both of them were alive, "but we actually see them having fun and laughing together."

By the way, Shadow eating in that scene was Whittle's choice. He just loves eating that much.

Laura hasn't always come across as the most sympathetic character. She's a zombie, so there's that. Even in the first flashback earlier on in the season, when you see how she and Shadow met at the casino where she was the dealer who helped him cheat. That obviously turned him on.

What Whittle loves about Episode 8 is that you get to see him and Laura together when there was actual blood, not formaldehyde, flowing through her veins — and they actually have something going on (she only started cheating after he got shoved in prison). The actor feels the two characters care about each other, but aren't necessarily meant for each other.

That whole love-you-but-not-meant-for-you thing becomes painfully obvious when she stalks him across the country in her zombie state, getting stitched up at a funeral home and temporarily revived by voodoo along the way. Tragic.

If you've watched all of Season 2 or don’t mind earth-shattering spoilers, watch on.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: American Gods
Tag: American Gods Season 2
Tag: Ricky Whittle

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: