WATCH: Avengers: Endgame fan theories (legit or BS)

Next week, Marvel’s most anticipated movie to date will finally hit theaters. Avengers: Endgame’s hype has reached unreal levels as fans attempt to discover its secrets before anyone else. Marvel probably did everyone a favor by keeping Marc Ruffalo and Tom Holland away from the complete scripts. But in the absence of facts, fan theories have taken ahold of the internet. And it’s our duty to break down the wildest theories in SYFY WIRE’s Legit or BS!

Join Jackie Jennings, Kristen Acimovic, and Erin Locascio as they tackle four of the recurring Endgame fan theories. The first theory holds that Doctor Strange allowed Thanos to get the Time Stone because the Infinity Gauntlet would be rendered powerless after a single “snap.” You may recall that “the Snappening” did appear to mess up Thanos’ arm and the Gauntlet. However, the general consensus is that Thanos hasn’t worn out the warranty yet. Otherwise, calling them Infinity Stones is false advertising!

The next theory suggests that Captain America will wield Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. Yes, that has happened in the comics. Although Steve Rogers was unable to lift the hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Also, there’s a slight problem with that theory because Mjölnir was destroyed early on in Thor: Ragnarok. Unless there are time travel shenanigans going on, we’re calling BS on that one.

A third theory puts forth the idea that none of Thanos’ victims are dead. Instead, they are all trapped in the Soul Stone. There may be something to that, since Thanos appeared to converse with Gamora’s soul at the end of Infinity War.

Finally, our panel confronts the most disgusting fan theory out there: Thanus! It’s basically Ant-Man destroying Thanos from within. But we have to ask: why the butt? Couldn’t Ant-Man go in through the mouth or the nose? Maybe even an ear. Why is everything always about the butt?!

For our answers to all of these theories, check out the entire video!