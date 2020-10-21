Catch up and rock out with our Back to the Future franchise rap-up

It's time to get jiggy with some jigowatts. At least 1.21 of them anyways, because this is SYFY WIRE's Back to the Future Rap Up for the entire trilogy. That means Doc, Marty, Biff, and even the Wild West...and everything in between as fans prepare for a marathon of the best time travel trilogy of all time airing on SYFY.

Covering Back to the Future through Back to the Future Part III, the 10-minute video captures everything that makes the sci-fi franchise such an endearing and iconic series of films since it kicked off 35 years ago. Plus, all the weirdness of mom seduction. Yikes.

While many genre fans are well-versed in the Robert Zemeckis series led by Michael J. Fox's skateboarding, guitar-shredding Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd's eccentric, Libyan-frustrating Doc Brown, the rap-up definitely touches on aspects that they may have forgotten since their latest rewatch of the trilogy. Like an important romantic Jules Verne connection? Ah, scientists!

Hop into the DeLorean and put the pedal to the metal, because this video definitely goes 88 MPH when it's dropping bars. Just watch out for the flaming tire marks. To get the full experience, fans will have to watch the full Rap Up video below! That is, as long as they aren't chicken.