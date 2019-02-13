Latest Stories

Blerd History Lesson: Afrofuturism | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: Blerd History Month lesson - Afrofutrism

Contributed by
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
Feb 13, 2019

Welcome to #BlerdHistoryMonth ("blerd" is short for Black Nerd #ICYMI). This special series, hosted by contributing editor Karama Horne and the voice of SYFY WIRE's Geekplain podcast Angélique Roché, will focus on a different aspect of Black geekdom every week for the month of February, highlighting some of the hosts' favorite writers, artists, creators and actors in three genres.

This week, the topic of discussion is Afrofuturism.

Afrofuturism is not a new concept. In fact, you can find its influence woven into the cultural arts, sciences and spirituality throughout the African diaspora. For the sake of brevity, we are confining our discussion to the visual arts and speculative literature. Artists such as muscian Janelle Monae, writer N.K. Jemisin and director Sharon Lewis (Brown Girl Begins) are all featured.

However, we can't forget about legendary science fiction writer Octavia Butler, whose incredible body of work, including Dawn, currently being adapted for TV by Ava Duvernay, has left a lasting legacy.

The duo also discusses Black Panther, the genre’s most well-known movie to date and the phenomenal work that production designer Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth E. Carter put into the film. Their work is a beautiful blend of African culture and technology with a few hidden surprises!

Watch new episodes every Wednesday throughout the month of February. Do it for the culture.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Blerd History Month
Tag: Afrofuturism
Tag: Black Panther

