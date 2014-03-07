Latest Stories

Believe__130509190446.jpg

Watch the brutal opening scene of Abrams + Cuaron's new NBC series Believe

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 7, 2014

The high-concept premise seems a bit far-fetched, but if the opening two minutes of NBC’s new series Believe are any indication, it’ll at least be entertaining.

The series, developed by Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) and J.J. Abrams (Lost), focuses on a young girl, played by Johnny Sequoyah, with extraordinary abilities, and a man, played by Jake McLaughlin, who breaks out of prison to protect her from evil forces.

Though the series has had its share of fits and false starts while figuring out exactly what it’ll be, the network seems high on this show to potentially be a critical (and hopefully commercial) hit. If nothing else, it comes with one heck of a stout pedigree.

Check out the opening two minutes below, which serve up a white-knuckle introduction for the special young prodigy, and let us know what you think:

The series debuts Monday, March 10, at 10 p.m.

(Via Deadline)

