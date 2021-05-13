Watch: The 'Saw' franchise is as brutal as ever in extended opening scene to Chris Rock's 'Spiral'

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the much-anticipated new continuation of the Saw franchise, doesn't officially hit theaters until tomorrow, but you can watch its brutal opening game right now.

The first new Saw film since 2017's Jigsaw promises to bring something new to the long-running franchise even as it also brings back Saw veterans like director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV) and Jigsaw writers Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. This time around, the franchise has recruited no less of a star than Chris Rock, who developed the idea behind the film and brings an entirely different flavor to this particular story of a cop chasing a killer who loves to set up elaborate traps for his victims.

And speaking of elaborate traps, that's exactly what you'll get in the clip below, which follows an unwitting plainclothes cop (Dan Petronijevic) as he descends down into subway tunnels beneath the city on the hunt for a suspect, only to be ambushed by a person in a familiar pig-faced mask. What happens next is both classic Saw franchise mayhem and very NSFW.

Check it out below, but be warned, it definitely earns that R-rating:

Video of Spiral: Saw (2021 Movie) Opening Scene

This time around, fans can expect something a little different from the Saw franchise, and not just because the killer at the center of Spiral's story is billed as a Jigsaw copycat. Rock leading the way, alongside supporting players Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson, and Marisol Nichols, definitely adds a certain energy to the proceedings, as does the film's more procedural-driven storytelling.

So far critics are a bit divided on whether or not it all actually works, but fans will be able to find out for themselves soon enough.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters Friday.