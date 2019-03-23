WATCH C2E2: Amy Chu and Maria Laura Sanapo talk the legacy of Red Sonja

Where does one even start when talking about Red Sonja? This badass comic book heroine has been around for freaking ever, experiencing a number of different iterations (and unique looks) over the years — but her recent reboot in 2013, written by Gail Simone, gave her a much-needed, well-deserved update. Four years later, the reins were passed on to yet another female creator in author Amy Chu.

"It was really Gail's run that really struck me," Chu told us at C2E2, when asked about her reaction to taking on the character. "So when I was offered the job ... to me, okay, it was like, 'I've gotta respect what Gail did.'"

In a chat hosted by SYFY FANGRRLS, Chu and comic artist Maria Laura Sanapo sat down to talk about their approaches to the character from both a writing and an illustrating standpoint, the benefits of having a collaborative relationship with a female creator, the importance of empowering female characters with a long history of being oversexualized, and what it felt like to work together on the epic Red Sonja & Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica crossover.

Watch the full roundtable discussion!