WATCH C2E2: Assassin's Creed's Nolan North plays Roll For Questions

You might recognize Nolan North from his voice, because it's Desmond Miles from Assassin's Creed, a character he also sort of looks like. He could probably do a sick Desmond cosplay.

What North (who has also voiced characters from Portal, Uncharted and The Last of Us) is really thrilled about, besides being interviewed in front of an entire legion of fans at C2E2, is that the video game medium is becoming recognized more and more. He feels that working with a solid team isn't just about venturing into the Animus or blowing stuff up, but collaborating with the other geniuses behind the game.

"Sometimes they hear what they want in their head and you give them something that they hadn't thought about that might be better," he told SYFY WIRE's Caitlin Busch.

The first con North ever went to was something of a bummer. He wasn't into cons back then, even though it was around the time Uncharted 2 came out, but when someone invited him, he figured he'd grab a few pictures of characters he played and go since he had nothing better to do.

Bad idea. When he got to his table, he saw that his name was spelled wrong, so he walked around looking like a guy contemplating his life while some TV actor from the ‘70s was barking about a chicken wing shortage in the backroom.

Needless to say, the con experience has gotten exponentially better for Nolan since then. That includes answering questions about things like which radioactive animal he'd want to be bitten by — you know, the whole Spider-Man thing.

Turns out Nolan would want to be gnawed on by a possum. Radioactive Possum Man could be the next smash comic right there, and the actor imagines its main superhero wearing spandex with tire tracks and always walking around with his tongue hanging out one side of his mouth.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.