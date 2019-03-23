WATCH C2E2: Breckin Meyer plays Jackbox games

Latest Stories

SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 23, 2019

Clueless and Road Trip star Breckin Meyer broke out into a totally different kind of performance at C2E2. Meyer, along with SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings and Angelique Roche, played Jackbox games with Jackbox game director Ryan DeGeorgi and writer CJ Tuor.

So what is Jackbox? Go to jackbox.tv and write some raps — the game helps you write them a little bit — and then some awesome robots are going to rap them back. They're supposed to be solar-powered robots, if you notice the sign in the fictional city they roam. One of them also kind of looks like a Tamagotchi with arms and legs.

Robot rap. It doesn't get much cooler than that.

So this is how you program these robots. They throw you a random verse, and you have to finish it with whatever word you can dream up. Be careful what you end that verse with, because then you have write another one entirely by yourself and rhyme it with the word you wrote before. The pressure is on for everyone on stage, because people actually got to vote for their favorite.

My words are presents I deliver like Boba Fett.

Smuggle with this nerf herder dat's what you gonna get.

Hearing this Star Wars rap in a robot voice is something straight out of the Mos Eisley Cantina if they actually played rap over there. Breckin Meyer also had to attribute this to longtime costar and friend Seth Green: it clearly says SETH GREEN in enormous bold caps. Wherever Seth Green is, he's either beaming with pride or cringing in horror watching this. Or laughing so hard he falls off the couch.

Just in case you don't have enough players, there's actually an AI robot with a creepy digital human face that will come up with its own raps to challenge you.

Watch on to see the sweet rhymes Meyer, Jackie, Angelique and the Jackbox guys came up with!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

