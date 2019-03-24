Latest Stories

Nicola Scott Detective Comics 1000
Batman: Peter Tomasi says his Detective Comics #1000 story shows a villainous Batman
War of the Realms creative team C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman talk Marvel's War of the Realms
Larry Cohen
It's Alive director Larry Cohen passes at 77
Clark Gregg and Ming-Na C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen tease Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D's Clark Gregg And Ming-Na Wen | C2E2 2019 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH C2E2: Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen tease Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6

SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 24, 2019

Agent Phil Coulson may be gone, but Clark Gregg is far from finished with Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC! Gregg returned to direct the upcoming sixth season premiere and he's also got an enigmatic new character on the show. On the second day of C2E2 2019, Gregg and his co-star Ming-Na hit the Live Stage in Chicago to offer up hints about the new season. But in true Coulson fashion, Gregg said a lot without revealing much at all. He also shared his satisfaction with Coulson’s end at the close of Season 5.

"You know, I actually felt the end of Season 5, the last episode... [Coulson] was clearly terminal," noted Gregg. "We shot that last episode thinking we were probably done as a show and saying goodbye. Honestly, shooting some of those scenes, we didn't even rehearse because nobody could get through them. Because we love each other... We were a mess, so it really felt like a good ending. Then they found out they were coming back, and I thought 'good, you guys are ready to fly without me. I wouldn't blame you.' Then [the producers] came up with another amazing idea."

"I've got to say, our writers... the MCU takes whatever they want and leaves us whatever is left," continued Gregg. "And the writers tear it all down and go 'guess what? We’re doing LMDs, Ghost Rider, and the Framework this year. I can't even talk about what we're about to do. But they came up with another pitch where [they] went 'well, we think you're dead, but we think you might still be on the show."

Gregg and Wen shared a few additional thoughts about the show, and Wen even spoke about her response to cosplayers dressed as the various characters she has played. But to declassify those details, you should watch the entire video!

