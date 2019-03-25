WATCH C2E2: Cory Doctorow talks tech and Superman punching out Nazis

One of the reasons why Cory Doctorow is an intriguing interview subject is that he always has more to say about the really big ideas behind his writings. At C2E2, Doctorow was essentially there to plug his new book, Radicalized, a collection of four novellas. Naturally, Doctorow did promote his latest work, but he did it within the framework of a conversation that touched upon much deeper themes. Among other topics, Doctorow shared his belief that both optimism and pessimism are fatalistic. Instead, Doctorow places a much higher value on hope.

"If what we did didn't matter, then there would be no reason to get out of bed," explained Doctorow. "I think that we change the world... There's always some room within the forces of history for our individual agency. For me, I'm much more concerned about hope than pessimism or optimism. Hope, for me, is the idea that if you take a step that materially improves your circumstances, that you will attain a new perch from which you might spy another step you can take."

"I think that when your ship sinks at sea, you have to tread water," continued Doctorow. "Not because you are likely to be picked up, but because it's the necessary but inefficient condition for being rescued. That's what hope is. It's the belief that if you do something, you might find something else to do. So, I'm hopeful. That's why I got out of bed this morning. That's why I get out of bed every morning."

Doctorow went on to talk about things that individuals can't change on their own. Instead, they fall upon society as a whole to take action. Additionally, Doctorow spoke about some of the themes in his latest stories, but you'll have to watch the video to hear them!