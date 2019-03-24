WATCH C2E2: Dragon Ball Z cast reunites!

Did you know Lord Yamcha makes the best apple pie?

That was just one of the things Chris Sabat (Vegeta/Piccolo/Yamcha) and Sean Schemmel (Goku) spilled when they talked everything Dragon Ball Z, including the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, with SYFY WIRE's Karama Horne.

"Lord Yamcha's one of the best characters in the whole show. He'll lay it down," said Sabat, though he might be biased since he is the voice of Yamcha.

After 20 years, Schemmel still remembers when he first watched the anime right before his audition. There isn't much prep material in episodes where Piccolo and Gohan are running around the forest, with Gohan about to starve in the forest and his so-called babysitter (that would be Piccolo) thinking an apple will be enough. Maybe it was a magic apple.

"I was watching those episodes going 'there [are] only two characters in this show, I'm not gonna get a part on this show!" he said. "So when I showed up they had me audition for like, thirteen characters."

Video of Dragon Ball Z Cast Reunite! | C2E2 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Schemmel's first episode was somewhere in the middle of the series, but he didn't really have that near-supernatural defining moment actors talk about until he did Go Super Saiyan for the first time and even Sabat doubted him. He later realized that his voice had to sound as intense as the animation if he was going to pull off voicing such a difficult character — and still believes he could go further.

So what can Sabat and Schemmel say about Dragon Ball Super: Broly without spoiling it? It's hypnotic, especially towards the end... and could possibly put you in some altered state if you watch it too many times, if you ask Sabat, who felt like he was floating around in space after watching it six times. Schemmel was blown away by the animation — he actually had to slow it down when he was recording because it was so over the top in the best possible way, especially the Gogeta fight.

Watch the video to find out even more about the movie and live vicariously through the actors as they share their most awesome memories!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.