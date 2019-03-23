WATCH C2E2: E.G. Daily talks about Rugrats, The Voice, and her voiceover adventures

To a generation of fans, actress E.G. Daily will always be the voice of Tommy Pickles on Rugrats. While Daily has had numerous voiceover roles, Tommy seems to be the role that fans gravitate to the most. During Daily's appearance at C2E2 2019, she happily said a few lines as Tommy at the start of her panel on the Live Stage.

According to Daily, the concept of becoming a voiceover performer never really occurred to her until it actually happened.

"I really had no idea I was going to end up doing voiceover," admitted Daily. "Who grows up and says 'when I grow up, I'm gonna be a cartoon.' Nobody does that, but I did a play once... and somebody heard my voices and was like 'you should be doing voices!' I was like, 'okay, I'll try that. So it was sort of these whimsical little things that kept getting flown into my lap and I just kept saying 'yes'... Who knew I was gonna have this big voiceover career that turned out to be amazing?"

Aside from Tommy, Daily had a surprising pick for one of her favorite characters she's portrayed.

"I did a cartoon [Bump in the Night], where I played a character... named Germ Girl," recalled Daily. "I loved it because she was this really sexy germ who was like 'hey there, baby.' But she was a germ, so she would talk to people and then infect them with a cold. I thought that was really funny."

Additionally, Daily told us how she ended up on The Voice, and whose team she would pick if she had the chance to make the decision again. But for those details and more, you'll have to watch the entire video!