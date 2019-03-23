Latest Stories

WATCH C2E2: Henry Barajas on the personal history of La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo

Contributed by
image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Mar 23, 2019

Comic books are a medium dominated by stories about heroes. But not all of them need superhuman abilities to be extraordinary. Henry Barajas' passion project, La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo, tells the true story about his great-grandfather, Ramon Jaurigue. While Jaurigue was called "Tata Rambo" by his family, the story of his life lives up to that nickname. He was a World War II veteran who co-founded the Mexican, American, Yaqui, and Others (M.A.Y.O.) organization and worked tirelessly as an advocate for the Pascua Yaqui tribe.

Last year, Barajas' successfully crowdfunded his comic, which will be illustrated by Jason 'Gonzo' Gonzalez and published by Top Cow later this year. At C2E2 2019, Barajas was a guest on the Live Stage, where he shared some additional background about the project.

"I wanted to do my best to honor his legacy, and honor the work that [he] and the Mexican, American, Yaqui, and Others community had done... It took three years to do all of the research, interview surviving members, I interviewed Congressman Raul Grijalva, and it was an amazing journey. It was so gratifying to see it in print."

For Barajas, this project was a way to keep the history of his great-grandfather's accomplishments alive.

"I wanted to something not very conventional, to report news and history that has been lost for forty years, and to find an audience of people that wanted to see that type of representation," noted Barajas.

Barajas shared additional details about the project, check out the entire video!

