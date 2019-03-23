Latest Stories

WATCH C2E2: Marv Wolfman on writing for Superman and his favorite Crisis story

Contributed by
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
Mar 23, 2019

How long has Marv Wolfman been around? Let's just say he published one of Stephen King's first stories in a fanzine in 1965 before he even became a professional! Wolfman is also the co-creator of the New Teen Titans, Nightwing, Deathstroke, Cyborg, Blade, and countless other characters over the course of his career.

Wolfman was also a special guest on the C2E2 Live Stage, where he spoke about his newest comic, Man and Superman.

"I got into comics because of Superman," said Wolfman. "I saw the TV show when I was five years old. The first time it was run, not the 400th rerun. It's always been the character that has been in the back of my mind, the one that I've come back to, repeatedly. I've done runs on Superman every decade, and I think this is sort of the culmination of everything that I believe Superman should be. I was given the freedom to do the story exactly the way I thought it should be. That’s a very, very rare thing to get, and I’m so proud because it actually touched every base I wanted it to touch.”

One of Wolfman's most famous stories is the Crisis on Infinite Earths miniseries that redefined DC's multiverse series with artist George Perez. When asked to pick his favorite stories out the 12-issue Crisis, Wolfman settled on issues 7 and 8, which featured the deaths of Supergirl and The Flash, respectively.

"In truth, the two controversial deaths were the most satisfying for me because we made sure that the characters, Supergirl and Flash... We dealt with them in a way that the readers would remember and care," noted Wolfman. "A lot of people came back to me later and said that's the best Supergirl they had read, 'what a shame she had to die.' Well, that's how you got that story. But those two, I was very proud of."

Additionally, Wolfman shared a story about his time on the set of Blade and offered up his thoughts about Teen Titans GO!, but you'll have to watch the entire video to get them!

