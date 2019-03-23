WATCH C2E2: The Animaniacs cast reunites in Chicago

Back in 1993, the Warner Brothers and their Warner Sister, Dot, escaped from the water tower and the Animaniacs were born. Animator Tom Ruegger created the Steven Spielberg-produced animated series, which unleashed a deft mix of comedy, music, and unforgettable characters, including Pinky and the Brain. Now, over 25 years later, four of the primary Animaniacs cast members reunited at C2E2 2019!

Maurice LaMarche, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, and Rob Paulsen shared the spotlight on the C2E2 Live Stage. Intriguingly, the cast could neither confirm nor deny that they will return for the upcoming Animaniacs reboot on Hulu. However, the original series has proven to be an enduring hit, and the classic episodes on Hulu have also allowed a new generation of fans to discover the show.

"The thing that is so wonderful... is evidenced by this crowd... the people who come to see us are often two and sometimes three generations of fans in the same family," said Paulsen. "That is a big deal. I've already had people come up who get tearful when they talk about how they and their father may have bonded over Ninja Turtles or Animaniacs or whatever show... Now, they share the same thing with their children. These characters are so profoundly impactful, and were it not for these events like this... we never would have know. These characters make a big difference to a lot of people, and it's an incredible thrill for us."

Part of the enduring appeal of Animaniacs is the music of the show, which had a lot of catchy tunes that were actually educational. Paulsen also addressed this later in the panel.

"The music was an integral part of it, just as it was for Looney Toons," noted Paulsen. "Due to the fact that we had Mr. Spielberg running the show with Tom Ruegger... when you've got that guy running the show, you've got a 40-piece orchestra. That component of the show is utterly timeless."

Of course, the other cast members had a lot to say about the show as well. But you'll have to watch the entire video to hear them!