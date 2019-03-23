Latest Stories

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Tag: Movies
Dora the Explorer discovers the jungle of high school in first trailer for live-action movie
BPRD
Tag: Movies
The BPRD opens its archives to celebrate Hellboy Day
Shazam! Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer
Tag: Movies
First Shazam! reviews herald movie as refreshing bolt from the blue for DCEU
Marv Wolfman C2E2
Tag: Videos
WATCH C2E2: Marv Wolfman on writing for Superman and his favorite Crisis story

The Untold Origin Of Pac-Man | C2E2 2019 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH C2E2: The untold origin of Pac-Man

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 23, 2019

Do you think you know Pac-Man? One of the original icons of video games was born in Japan as Puck-Man. However, Pac-Man's roots go through Chicago, and he wouldn't be a legend today without his stint in the Windy City. Video game historian and author Tim Lapetino is working on a new book about the history of Pac-Man. Lapetino was also a special guest on the C2E2 Live Stage for the Pac-Man's Chicago Roots panel. While there, Lapetino shared a few insights about Pac-Man's appeal.

"People forget that Pac-Man was one of the first character-based games, where there was somebody who had a little bit of personality and you weren't just a ship, or a base, or a square," said Lapetino. "Pac-Man has an anima, a reason for being, even if it's just to eat... He's somebody that people can get behind. I think that's part of the popularity."

Namco developed the game in Japan, but it was a Chicago-based company called Midway that was tasked with localizing the game for an American audience. According to Lapetino, Chicago's gaming history made it an ideal location for Pac-Man's second genesis.

"One of the funny things is that I don't think people realize that even before arcade games were big, Chicago was basically the home of pinball," recalled Lapetino. "So many pinball companies were here, and there's this whole network of distributors, cabinet makers, and fabricators. When Pac-Man got huge, and then other video game companies took up the torch, [Chicago] was sort of the Detroit of arcade manufacturing."

Additionally, Lapetino spoke about Pac-Man's role in the rise of the arcades, as well as the unexpected origins of Ms. Pac-Man. But you'll have to insert coins and watch the entire video to hear all of the stories!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: C2E2 2019
Tag: Pac-Man

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Marv Wolfman C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Marv Wolfman on writing for Superman and his favorite Crisis story
Karama Horne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Julie and Shawna Benson at C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Julie and Shawna Benson discuss Wu Assassins and Green Arrow
Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Red Sonja
WATCH C2E2: Amy Chu and Maria Laura Sanapo talk the legacy of Red Sonja
Cher Martinetti
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
EG Daily C2E2
WATCH C2E2: E.G. Daily talks about Rugrats, The Voice, and her voiceover adventures
Cher Martinetti
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0