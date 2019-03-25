WATCH C2E2: Tyler Hoechlin might be Superman but dreams of playing Indiana Jones

What's the first thing you do when you find out you've been cast as the latest addition in a long line of live-action Supermen? Go to Vegas, obviously.

That was only one of the insights that actor Tyler Hoechlin shared with SYFY FANGRRLS during our chat at C2E2, when asked about where he was and what he was doing when he learned he'd won the recurring role of Superman on The CW's Supergirl — later to become an appearance across the entire Arrowverse during the "Elseworlds" event that spanned all four of the network's superhero shows.

But Hoechlin admitted that when it came to researching for the role, he didn't want his take to be derivative of any of the other actors who previously played Clark Kent — and so he drew his inspiration from the page instead of the screen.

"Very quickly, I decided I wasn't going to watch anything Superman," Hoechlin said. "I wasn't either feeling the obligation or pressure to try to imitate something that people liked or stay away from something that someone else did. I just wanted to be able to go in with my own vision of it."

Check out the full interview below, in which Hoechlin talks about missing out on a role in Twilight only to earn a gig as a werewolf on the long-running Teen Wolf, his new Netflix series Another Life, and his dream role: Indiana Jones.