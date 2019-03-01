Latest Stories

Katherine Helmond, the face of Brazil's most unsettling scene, dies at 89
Gaming: Devil May Cry 5 final trailer; Fortnite Season 8 adds pirates and Weezer; more
Deep Cuts: The Wasp Woman
WATCH: Tom King on the Jack Kirby secrets in his Mister Miracle

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson On Why Marvel Is Brilliant | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: Captain Marvel's Brie Larson on why Marvel is brilliant

Heather Mason
Mar 1, 2019

The highly-anticipated debut of Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson) on the big screen is almost here. Marvel's latest film in their Cinematic Universe explores the story of Danvers on her journey to become Captain Marvel, an ultra-powerful figure who will (hopefully) help the Avengers defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

But first, Danvers will have to discover who she is by landing on Earth in the '90s. Because we all learned how to be our truest selves in the '90s, amirite?

As Marvel's first female-led film is poised to hit the big screen, SYFY FANGRRLS' Cher Martinetti sat down with the stars to talk about the unique ways female relationships are portrayed in Captain Marvel, what Larson learned from portraying Carol Danvers, the impact Kelly Sue DeConnick's comics had on directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and the clever ways Marvel writers are trying to get Samuel L. Jackson to say "motherf***er."

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8.

