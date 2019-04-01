Latest Stories

Stan Lee
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame likely Stan Lee's final Marvel movie cameo, according to Joe Russo
Cloak and Dagger season 2 interviews
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Cloak & Dagger's cast and creators tease Season 2
High-Score-Girl-Season-One
Tag: Fangrrls
Hi Score Girl is a heartfelt love letter to arcade culture
The Twilight Zone "The Comedian"
Tag: TV
The Twilight Zone drops full first episode of reboot, no CBS All Access required

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: Season 2 Preview | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: Cloak & Dagger's cast and creators tease Season 2

Contributed by
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Apr 1, 2019

On Thursday, April 4, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger will return to Freeform for its second season. Last year's inaugural season introduced Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt), two teenagers with emerging powers and a supernatural connection with each other. The story turned their respective worlds upside down while bringing them closer together. SYFY WIRE recent caught up with the cast and the creative team behind Cloak & Dagger. According to showrunner Joe Pokaski, Tandy and Tyrone's reversal of fortune has not been lost on them.

"It's funny, because I think some of the things they avoided in Season 1 about being angry at each other for having the things the other have; now that we have reversed it, it creates a little bit of tension," said Pokaski. "Tyrone lived in this gilded cage and he resented his mother for smothering him and didn't like going to the school. Now that he's gotten what he wished for, it might not be the best thing.

"Tandy, on the other hand, has lived her cynical life where she could just do drugs, hang out in the church, and avoid life," added Pokaski. "Now she's chosen to engage with her mom... So I think it's created a new kind of tension between [Tandy and Tyrone]. Sometimes they find strength and help each other. Sometimes, things get so intense and passionate between them that they hurt each other."

Joseph, Holt, and a few other cast members dropped a few hints as well, including a glimpse of Mayhem. But you'll have to watch the entire video for those details!

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Tag: Olivia Holt
Tag: Aubrey Joseph
Tag: Joe Pokaski

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Cloak and Dagger cast Comic-Con
WATCH SDCC: Cloak & Dagger cast on exploring the duo's origin and beyond
Mike Avila
Jul 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Cloak and Dagger hero
WATCH: Cloak & Dagger's Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt tell all about their on-screen chemistry
Jenna Busch
May 31, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
cloak_and_dagger_stars_hero_image.jpg
The stars of Cloak & Dagger weigh in on what Marvel shows they'd like to crossover with
Josh Weiss
Aug 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Cloan and Dagger premiere hero
Cloak & Dagger stars explain why the show is a 'game changer'
Josh Weiss
Jun 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0