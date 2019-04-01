WATCH: Cloak & Dagger's cast and creators tease Season 2

On Thursday, April 4, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger will return to Freeform for its second season. Last year's inaugural season introduced Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt), two teenagers with emerging powers and a supernatural connection with each other. The story turned their respective worlds upside down while bringing them closer together. SYFY WIRE recent caught up with the cast and the creative team behind Cloak & Dagger. According to showrunner Joe Pokaski, Tandy and Tyrone's reversal of fortune has not been lost on them.

"It's funny, because I think some of the things they avoided in Season 1 about being angry at each other for having the things the other have; now that we have reversed it, it creates a little bit of tension," said Pokaski. "Tyrone lived in this gilded cage and he resented his mother for smothering him and didn't like going to the school. Now that he's gotten what he wished for, it might not be the best thing.

"Tandy, on the other hand, has lived her cynical life where she could just do drugs, hang out in the church, and avoid life," added Pokaski. "Now she's chosen to engage with her mom... So I think it's created a new kind of tension between [Tandy and Tyrone]. Sometimes they find strength and help each other. Sometimes, things get so intense and passionate between them that they hurt each other."

Joseph, Holt, and a few other cast members dropped a few hints as well, including a glimpse of Mayhem. But you'll have to watch the entire video for those details!