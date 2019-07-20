Sen. Cory Booker on his and Rosario Dawson’s geeky TV binge-watch rules

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) may have a second full-time job as a presidential candidate, but he still somehow finds time to watch his fair share of geeky TV shows. The fact that he attended San Diego Comic-Con this weekend is testament to his nerd devotion, and Senator Booker proved that he was also more than able to walk the geek talk.

SYFY WIRE sat down with Senator Booker, who displayed an admiration for themany geeky properties that we all know and love (Star Trek, Marvel, etc). He also pulled back the curtain on how he's able to get in some quality television binge time. Senator Booker is a very busy man, and as there is currently an absurd abundance of genre properties airing and streaming right now, he's got to pick his space-battles, so to speak. This is why he and his significant other, actress Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Luke Cage), have had to try their best to make the time whenever it's possible.

They've also come up with a strict set of rules when it comes to their viewing habits — mostly, they have to do it together.

He mentions that Black Mirror is one show that they definitely save for tandem viewing, but he also mentions that Dawson broke their agreement with a different show. He doesn't mention what the specific show was, but he does say that Dawson would deny doing it if she were asked. Dawson has yet to weigh in on this matter.

Take a look at Senator Booker discussing his viewing habits and his Dawson deals right here:

Video of Sen. Cory Booker &amp; GF Rosario Dawson&#039;s Geeky Date Nights: | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

