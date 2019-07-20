Latest Stories

Arrow Oliver Queen
Tag: TV
Arrow cast tease final season, Kingdom Come Superman in Crisis event
Death Saves Joe Manganiello San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: Games
Dungeons & Dragons and Joe Manganiello takeover the BAIT store during San Diego Comic-Con
Maddie Hasson in Impulse (2018)@@._V1_SX1777_CR0,0,1777,888_AL_
Tag: TV
SDCC: Impulse will have more action, travel to Romania in season 2
Undone
Tag: Videos
SDCC 2019: Undone: Next-gen animation?

Sen. Cory Booker & GF Rosario Dawson's Geeky Date Nights: | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Sen. Cory Booker on his and Rosario Dawson’s geeky TV binge-watch rules

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) may have a second full-time job as a presidential candidate, but he still somehow finds time to watch his fair share of geeky TV shows. The fact that he attended San Diego Comic-Con this weekend is testament to his nerd devotion, and Senator Booker proved that he was also more than able to walk the geek talk.

SYFY WIRE sat down with Senator Booker, who displayed an admiration for themany  geeky properties that we all know and love (Star Trek, Marvel, etc). He also pulled back the curtain on how he's able to get in some quality television binge time. Senator Booker is a very busy man, and as there is currently an absurd abundance of genre properties airing and streaming right now, he's got to pick his space-battles, so to speak. This is why he and his significant other, actress Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Luke Cage), have had to try their best to make the time whenever it's possible.

They've also come up with a strict set of rules when it comes to their viewing habits — mostly, they have to do it together. 

He mentions that Black Mirror is one show that they definitely save for tandem viewing, but he also mentions that Dawson broke their agreement with a different show. He doesn't mention what the specific show was, but he does say that Dawson would deny doing it if she were asked. Dawson has yet to weigh in on this matter. 

Take a look at Senator Booker discussing his viewing habits and his Dawson deals right here: 

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Rosario Dawson
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: