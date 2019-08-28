WATCH: D23 Expo's most exciting moments and first looks

Disney went hard during D23. Real hard. So hard that were still trying to decide what was the most exciting moment at the con. But that's exactly what SYFY WIRE’s Jordan Zakarin, Jackie Jennings, and Jordan Carlos are here to do.

The Rise of Skywalker might have been the most epic trailer in the galaxy. Or was it the trailer for The Mandalorian? Both were pretty intense, from battles on faraway planets, to things exploding out of nowhere, to TRoS's lightsaber battle on top of a ship in the middle of a raging storm. Of course, Episode IX marks the end of an era, and the Skywalkers are the central family in Star Wars (let's go ahead and include Han Solo in that by marriage).

However, The Mandalorian still won’t be eclipsed. Han isn’t going to be the only one in that galaxy far, far away to get trapped in carbonite. And bounty hunting in the far reaches of space appears much more complicated than Boba Fett made it seem in the movies — and also more violent. The trailer starts out with bloody Stormtrooper helmets on spears, which are kind of reminiscent of Game of Thrones.

Speaking of Game of Thrones, that is officially not the only thing Kit Harington will be remembered for, since he has joined the cast of Marvel’s The Eternals. And there was plenty more Marvel news too — we also heard from Loki, She-Hulk, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, and Wandavision. From teenage superhero dreams to a supernatural ‘50s sitcom, it’s almost impossible to decide what to look forward to the most.

And still Disney wasn't done. What about Lady and the Tramp? While The Lion King was billed as live-action, it was still all CGI, yet the actors in this movie are real dogs. Then there’s the Jeff Goldblum travel show The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which may not include Isla Nublar, but don’t you just want to follow Jeff Goldblum wherever he goes anyway?

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.