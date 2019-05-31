WATCH: Dark Phoenix is like Mother Earth gone bad ... from space

After almost 20 years, this chapter of the X-Men on screen is coming to a close with the iconic storyline of Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner) and the Phoenix Force.

In Dark Phoenix, Jean and the other X-Men are out in space (!!) for a mission when they encounter an unknown force. When exposed to the force, Jean absorbs it and all of its power and becomes the Phoenix, quite possibly the most powerful X-Man the world has ever seen. But immense power doesn't come without consequences and soon Jean finds herself at odds with the very people she trusted the most.

Turner told us that Jean's story is one that is relatable to many people, despite their lack of mutant powers.

"She's very grounded in reality," Turner said. "I think a lot of people can kind of relate to that, relate to the inner turmoil and harnessing your power, all the things that make you unique, and whether to see them as special or to see them as a liability."

Throughout the film, Jean struggles with this very issue. Will her powers define her and how can she use them in a way that does the most good in the world?

At the Dark Phoenix junket in London, we spoke to cast members Turner, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, and Evan Peters along with writer/director Simon Kinberg about the end of an X-Men Era, what makes Dark Phoenix a special story, and how these mutants can be relatable to us all.

Video of X-Men Dark Phoenix is Like Mother Earth Gone Bad ... From Space | SYFY WIRE

Dark Phoenix flies into theaters on June 7.