Watch DARPA's high-tech, self-guided smart bullets take out a moving target

We’d heard DARPA was developing a smart bullet a while back, and it seems like they’ve finally figured out how to make a self-guided gun that can basically track you down anywhere. Yay?

Dubbed the Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordnance (EXACTO) program, the DARPA project was tasked with creating a self-steering bullet to increase hit rates for difficult, long-distance shots. A new round of testing was completed in February, and officials say it was the “most successful round of live-fire tests to date.”

The somewhat scary part: The tests involved both an experienced sharpshooter and a novice shooter, to see how the self-guided bullet works with both a seasoned shooter and less experienced user. Turns out that when the bullet is this smart, even a novice can take out a target from long distance, as the bullet accounts for everything from wind and weather to a moving (i.e. running away) target. That can obviously be great on the battlefield, but the potentially hazardous domestic applications of this are obviously worrisome.

The DARPA footage below shows the results of the test, as you can see the map of the bullets maneuvering as the target starts moving away. The tech uses an optical guidance system to track the target, which is just about as terrifying as it sounds.

What do you think of the EXACTO? Do we need a gun that turns everyone into Deadshot?

(Via Gizmodo)