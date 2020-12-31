Watch this director-approved, fan-made recreation of Spider-Verse's graffiti scene

It's been a little more than two years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung into theaters, and the film's cultural impact still feels fresh. The Oscar-winning film introduced a new generation of fans to Miles Morales, drove hype for the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 game earlier this year, and made it clear from the very beginning that there a lot of different ways to tell a Spider-Man story. It's no wonder, then, that fans are still so in tune with the film's overall vibe and message that they do their best to recreate key scenes from it online.

The last example of this comes from Twitter and TikTok user Jenoah Bush, who uploaded a slick shot-for-shot recreation of one of the film's very first sequences early this week. Bush, who cast himself in the role of Miles Morales (voiced in the film by Shameik Moore), recreated the scene in which Miles is shown to an abandoned subway station by his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) so he can practice his street art skills. It's a short clip, but a very effective one, as Bush's video nails everything from the perspectives of the shots to the graffiti itself to the overal sense of fun and bonding that comes through in the scene. Check it out:

As of this writing, Bush's video has been viewed more than 16,000 times on Twitter and more than 10 times that on TikTok, and even attracted the attention of Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey, who was rather impressed by the recreation.

It's clear that fan enthusiasm for Into the Spider-Verse hasn't died down since the film's release, which makes the looming sequel that much more exciting. After an official announcement back in November of 2019, the film finally entered production over the summer of 2020, with director Joaquim Dos Santos (The Legend of Korra) taking over for Ramsey, Bob Perischetti, and Rodney Rothman. Though Ramsey isn't in the director's chair this time around, he told SYFY WIRE earlier this year that we can still expect greatness from the sequel.

"Not a lot of stuff has been announced yet but I've still definitely got one of my feet firmly in [the animation] camp. And the [Spider-Verse] team talk all the time," Ramsey said. "I'm seeing stuff and it's super exciting. I can say that it's in very, very, very good hands."

The still-untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is set to hit theaters April 8, 2022.