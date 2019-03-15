Latest Stories

Why Maleficent is the only live-action Disney remake that will stand the test of time
Emily Browning and Ian McShane in American Gods
American Gods has prayed its way toward a third season at Starz
Silver Surfer Black cover
Comics: New Silver Surfer series; Hulk reunion; and classic Star Wars reprint
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to StarTalk and Cosmos after sexual misconduct investigation

Gwendoline Christie Sobbed For Hours After The Last GoT Shoot | ECCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH ECCC: Gwendoline Christie talks about saying goodbye to Game of Thrones

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 15, 2019

Although Game of Thrones is nearing its conclusion, series star Gwendoline Christie told fans at Emerald City Comic Con that she never felt she had job security. On the first day of ECCC 2019, Christie was a guest on the Live Stage, where SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings spoke with her about the end of Game of Thrones. The actress who portrays Brienne of Tarth told the audience that she was irrationally afraid of being killed off between seasons... but when it came time to say goodbye to the series, she couldn’t hide her emotional response.

"I had prepared myself: 'this is going to come and I will be upset,'" said Christie. "But actually, nothing could really prepare me for it. Coming up to the end of the day, the showrunners were doing something for us whereby they would announce that you were wrapped and they would say a few words. I told myself 'just breathe, it's fine. I'm lucky I ever had this job.' They said something nice about me, and I just started to sob."

According to Christie, she wasn't able to immediately let go of that moment. Instead, her sobbing lasted for a prolonged time.

"I didn't stop [sobbing] for two hours," revealed Christie. "And so I'm going into hair and like having things taken out of my hair and makeup – 'she's still going.' And I'm walking off to costume – 'she's still going.' Literally, crew members are saying 'she's still going! Stop crying... no... she's still going.' It was hugely emotional, but I think it's important to really let those things out."

Christie also shared a few other GoT memories with us. Watch below!

