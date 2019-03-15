WATCH ECCC: The cast of Boy Meets World reunites in Seattle

Emerald City Comic Con is about more than just comics and sci-fi. At ECCC 2019, the cast of Boy Meets World reunited on stage to share their memories of the beloved coming-of-age sitcom that ran for seven seasons on ABC.

Series stars Ben Savage, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Bonnie Bartlett were special guests on the ECCC Live Stage during the first day of the con. SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings had the opportunity to ask the cast about their enduring bond, which Savage likened to a real family.

"I think when the characters do get along, you can tell when you're watching the show that these characters genuinely enjoy each other," said Savage. "I have said this to the guys and Danielle and Bonnie, they are like family. So we can go weeks or months without seeing each other, but as soon as we get back together again, it's like being around your cousins. It's just so much fun to be with them, and we always have such a good time together. I think that does genuinely translate together on the screen. Also, when you're that comfortable with each other, and you spend as much time with someone as we all have, everything is so fluid. You can just have a great time."

Strong shared his belief that ABC let the show have creative freedom because the network didn't pay close attention to the series at the beginning, which allowed the cast and the creators to tell the story the way they wanted to. The cast also spoke about a few other cherished memories from the show, but you'll have to watch the entire video to hear them!