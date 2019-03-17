Latest Stories

Wonder Twins ECCC
Tag: Videos
WATCH ECCC: Wonder Twins comics team activate!
Noelle Stevenson ECCC
Tag: Fangrrls
WATCH ECCC: Noelle Stevenson talks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 2
I See You Helen Hunt
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/17/19: A girl's gotta be ready
Todd Nauck draws Spider-Ham
Tag: Movies
WATCH ECCC: Todd Nauck draws Spider-Ham

Wonder Twins Comics Team Activate! | ECCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH ECCC: Wonder Twins comics team activate!

Contributed by
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Mar 17, 2019

It's been a long time since we've heard the words "Wonder Twin powers, activate!" DC Comics is giving the Super Friends' sidekicks, Zan and Jayna, a new lease on life in a Wonder Twins ongoing series. The creative team behind that comic, Mark Russell and artist Steven Byrne, stopped by the Live Stage on the final day of ECCC to tell us how they made the Wonder Twins relevant for perhaps the first time ever.

"They are two people from another world who are brought to this planet and see its dysfunction first hand, and then are somehow expected to fix it," explained Russell. "Which I think is the perfect metaphor for the post-millennial generation. We're handing off a planet that's on the verge of ecological collapse and unprecedented inequality and social problems. It's like 'here kids, have fun!' I think that's kind of the position that the Wonder Twins are in."

When it came time to update the look of Zan and Jayna, Byrne found that he couldn't stray too far away from their initial designs without losing their inherent dorkiness.

"Character design wise, I sort of split the difference between what was going on [in] the style of the Super Friends cartoons in the '70s and what you would expect from a modern DC comic," said Byrne. "With the Wonder Twins... they're still wearing their purple jumpsuits, but they have just a little bit more of the modern cool factor to the designs... In some of [the rejected designs] they had leather jackets and stuff, and it was all a bit too cool. I think for the Wonder Twins, you want to make sure that they maintain that sort of 'we're slightly outsiders, we're slightly dorky vibe.'"

Russell and Byrne also dropped a few tidbits about the next DC guest star in the book, but you'll have to watch the whole video for more Wonder Twin powers!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: ECCC 2019
Tag: Wonder Twins
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Kelly Sue DeConnick ECCC
WATCH ECCC: Kelly Sue DeConnick talks about her new run on Aquaman
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Noelle Stevenson ECCC
WATCH ECCC: Noelle Stevenson talks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 2
Cher Martinetti
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Todd Nauck draws Spider-Ham
WATCH ECCC: Todd Nauck draws Spider-Ham
Mike Avila
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Funko At ECCC
WATCH ECCC: Funko previews their new app and more
Tara Bennett
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0