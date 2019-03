Good news, everyone! 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of Futurama! Why it seems like only yesterday that The Simpsons co-creator Matt Groening and series co-creator David X. Cohen took us to the future on Fox. The show blurred the line between sci-fi and comedy, but its most impressive accomplishment was the way it made fans cry. Futurama's writers really knew how to evoke an emotional response. Just ask any Futurama fan about Seymour and you're likely to see a tear.

In the latest installment of SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn’t Know, we're tracking Futurama's trajectory from Fox to Adult Swim and Comedy Central before the show came to a landing here at SYFY. Along the way, we'll explain how the series actually got its name from an event in 1939, as well as some very specific homages to the earliest sci-fi film.

This show was a labor of love that refused to die. Because of the series' tenacious fans and devoted creative team, Futurama survived cancellation on Fox and was reborn as a series of four direct-to-DVD movies. From there, Comedy Central stepped in and produced additional seasons, which only added to Futurama's legend. That's also the reason why four different episodes were written as the series finale. "Meanwhile" was the ending that stuck, but it left the show in a very good place and gave fans a happy ending for Fry and Leela.

Can Futurama ever live again with new episodes? We would never bet against it! For more Futurama memories and tidbits, check out the entire video.