Latest Stories

Super Mario Bros auction copy 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Pristine Super Mario Bros. fetches $100K; Far Cry New Dawn launch trailer; new Rage 2 gameplay
Aquaman armor hero
Tag: Movies
Dune: Jason Momoa in talks for Denis Villeneuve's A-lister magnet
Good-Place-Eleanor-Chidi-Pandemonium
Tag: Fangrrls
How genre uniquely captures what it feels like to be in a healthy romantic relationship
Second Coming Jesus Christ DC Comics
Tag: Comics
Comics: DC axes Jesus Christ comic book, Conan joins Marvel's Savage Avengers, more

Static Shock: Everything You Didn't Know | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Static Shock

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 14, 2019

Nearly two decades ago, the Kids WB added Static Shock to its lineup and opened up a new corner of the DC animated universe. Static was one of the flagship characters of Milestone Media, making his comic book debut in 1993.

Co-creators Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek Dingle envisioned Static/Virgil Hawkins as a modern day Spider-Man. In a way, he was Miles Morales before Miles Morales. And while Static's comic book earned him a following, it was the Static Shock animated series that made him a multimedia icon. 

This week, SYFY WIRE is taking a look back at Everything you didn't know about Static Shock. Both McDuffie and Cowan were involved with the animated series, which wasn't quite as edgy as the comic that spawned it. That said, the show maintained most of Static's origin, and he was empowered with electricity abilities alongside the "bang babies." The show even tackled some tricky social issues, like school shootings and gang violence.

In the later seasons, Static's connections to the other DC animated shows were played up. Static came face-to-face with both Batman and Batman Beyond, as well Superman and the Justice League. In fact, the show revealed that Static was destined to become a legendary hero in this timeline. Phil LaMarr even had a duo role as the teenage Static and his older self in the future.

For more details about Static Shock's four-season run, check out the entire video.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Everything You didn't Know
Tag: Static Shock
Tag: Static
Tag: Milestone Media

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Everything You didn't Know
Bionic Six
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Bionic Six
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Everything You didn't Know
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Hero Image
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Babylon 5
Tag: Everything You didn't Know
Babylon 5 Hero
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Babylon 5
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 19
Tag: GoBots
Tag: Everything You didn't Know
Challenge of the GoBots
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about GoBots
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0