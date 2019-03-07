Latest Stories

Remember TigerSharks? It Was Weirder Than You Think (Everything You Didn't Know) | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: Everything you didn't know about TigerSharks

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 7, 2019

During the '80s, Rankin/Bass struck gold when it unleashed the ThunderCats on an unsuspecting generation of cartoon lovers. The company tried to replicate that success with SilverHawks, which wasn't quite as popular. But in 1987, Rankin/Bass went back to the well one more time to recapture that lightning in a bottle...

Unfortunately, the TigerSharks just couldn't live up to their famous cousins.

In SYFY WIRE's latest Everything You Didn't Know video, we're taking a deep dive back into the world of Water-O for all of the details about TigerSharks that have long since been forgotten. But first, we'll test your sanity with an extended look back at The Comic Strip. Unlike its predecessors, TigerSharks had to share a TV slot with the likes of Street Frogs, The Mini-Monsters, and Karate Kat. It's truly the animated lineup of the damned.

One thing to keep in mind is that Rankin/Bass wasn't subtle about its desire to make another ThunderCats. As noted in our video, TigerSharks shared several members of the ThunderCats and SilverHawks creative team, as well as the leading performers of those shows. There is also something deeply unsettling about the TigerSharks' transformation into humanoid aquatics; it's so borderline grotesque that TigerSharks could easily be made into a David Cronenberg body horror flick.

But at least the theme song was catchy. That's one of TigerSharks' best assets... and it still can't compare to the other shows' themes.

For all of the details about TigerSharks, check out the whole video. Then share your favorite TigerSharks memories in the comments!

