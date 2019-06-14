WATCH: Everything You Need To Know About Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

This summer, Harry Potter fans have a new reason to head to Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction has been updated with a brand new ride: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. SYFY WIRE was recently invited to attend the grand opening for the ride, and we got the magical lowdown from the creative team that brought it to life. Harry Potter film stars Tom Felton and Rupert Grint even shared their enthusiasm for the ride while reuniting in Orlando.

Last year, SYFY WIRE named Katie Aiani and Ori Zaff our official Harry Potter Superfan correspondents. So it just wouldn’t have been right if we didn’t invite Katie and Ori to come back to Orlando with us. They live and breathe the Potter lore, and their giddy response was infectious, as you can see in this video. The experience is like stepping into the world of the books and movies. Even the ride queue line sheds more light on things that never made it onscreen. It also teaches us more about Hagrid himself.

Robbie Coltrane recorded new lines for Hagrid, and he was recreated for the attraction as an amazingly detailed animatronic figure. As for the ride itself, it features the live-action debut of a creature that didn’t appear in any of the films. It also has an amusing touch that lets riders choose to sit on the motorbike or in the sidecar. According to the creative team, the ride was designed to offer a different visual experience based upon where the passengers sit. It’s a thrill from start to finish, and you'll definitely want to ride it more than once.

For more details about Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, check out the full video!