Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Supernatural
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
Toxic Avenger Troma
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Donnie Darko
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
Watch The Fantastic Four teaser trailer with commentary by Josh Trank and Simon Kinberg

Nathalie Caron
Jan 27, 2015

Not long after Fox finally released the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four, Yahoo! Movies shared another version of the trailer in which we get some insightful commentary from director Josh Trank and screenwriter-producer Simon Kinberg.

So if you guys were wondering, âWhat the heck was he thinking?â when Trank sorta non-pitched his idea for a modern take on the Fantastic Four to Stan Lee, and what Stan the Manâs reaction was when the Chronicle director told him he wanted to make a serious sci-fi movie by putting the "science" in "science fiction," then this is a must. If you weren't wondering that at all, it's still a must.

The dynamic duo break down the trailer, talking about what inspired Trank to make the movie â that would be Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Millarâs Ultimate Fantastic Four comic books, illustrated by Joe Kubert (one illustration in particular moved him) â and why they chose Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan and Kate Mara to portray the four members of Marvelâs first family of superheroes, as well as the importance of using mo-cap to bring the Thing, played by Bell, to rocky life.

Have a look:

What do you think of Simon Kinberg and Josh Trankâs commentary on the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four? You can watch the trailer in all its non-commentary glory right here.

(via Collider)

