Watch: Fear the Walking Dead is back in explosive look at midseason premiere

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Aug 9, 2019

When last we left our intrepid Fear the Walking Dead  heroes during the Season 5 midseason finale, they had escaped a radioactive cloud and flown away to relative safety. But in their quest to save more lives, Morgan and his crew were left to question whether Logan (Matt Frewer) is really trying to help them on their mission, or if he's going to double cross them again.

The series returns on Sunday to answer those questions and more in "Channel 4" which teases:

"The group, traveling in a convoy, doubles-down on their mission to help survivors. In an effort to encourage more survivors to reach out, Al, Luciana, and Charlie document Morgan and the gang on a dangerous mission to help a reclusive survivor."

Dangerous looks to be an understatement as we see in this exclusive clip from Sunday night's episode which has Morgan (Lennie James) and Althea (Maggie Grace) in a terrifyingly explosive situation:

Just a few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con, SYFY WIRE sat down with Danay Garcia (Luciana), Alexa Nisenson (Charlie), Ruben Blades (Daniel), and Jenna Elfman (June) to reflect on the big moments of Season 5, so far. Watch to see Blades tease his big return to the narrative and Elfman predict if June and John's (Garret Dillahunt) love story can thrive amongst the undead:

On Sunday, AMC kicks off eight weeks of new Fear the Walking Dead episodes which will culminate in the epic Season 5 finale on September 29. And fear not, because the series has also been renewed for a sixth season

