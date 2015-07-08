Watch the first 10-minutes of new The Death of Superman Lives documentary right now

We recently delivered you a tasty appetizer from director Jon Schnepp's wild new documentary detailing the shattered dreams of Tim Burton's cancelled Superman movie, with Nic Cage test modeling the sexy super-suit designed by the Academy Award-winning Colleen Atwood and her costuming team.

Now here's a healthier helping of this intriguing examination of the project's demise to satiate the faithful until its grand release date on Thursday. In anticipation of its worldwide debut, the filmmakers just released a juicy ten-minute tease of The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?, illuminating the notorious, aborted 1998 production starring Nicolas Cage as the Last Son of Krypton, and layered with interviews including comic-book celebrity Grant Morrison, uber-producer Jon Peters and Superman Lives co-screenwriter Kevin Smith.

Here's the official press release:

Enjoy the first 10 minutes of the feature film documentary "The Death of 'Superman Lives'; What Happened?" and find out all about the doomed "Superman Lives" production that was to star Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel. Join Director Jon Schnepp as he explores the history of this project, and speaks with writers Kevin Smith, Wesley Strick, Dan Gilroy, Producers Jon Peters and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Costume Designer Colleen Atwood, Director Tim Burton and many more. The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened? soars onto Blu-ray, DVD and digital download on July 9, 2015. Will you fly out to buy a copy later this week?

