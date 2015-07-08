Latest Stories

Virgin Galactic first space flight
Tag: Science
First passenger flown to edge of space by Virgin Galactic
Black Widow
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige says Black Widow movie won't be rated R, and 'was never going to be'
Dark Horse May 2019 20
Tag: Comics
Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Birds of Prey
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Harley Quinn's outfit change in Birds of Prey is so important
nicolas_cage_superman_lives_1050_591_81_s_c1.jpg

Watch the first 10-minutes of new The Death of Superman Lives documentary right now

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 8, 2015

We recently delivered you a tasty appetizer from director Jon Schnepp's wild new documentary detailing the shattered dreams of Tim Burton's cancelled Superman movie, with Nic Cage test modeling the sexy super-suit designed by the Academy Award-winning Colleen Atwood and her costuming team. 

Now here's a healthier helping of this intriguing examination of the project's demise to satiate the faithful until its grand release date on Thursday.  In anticipation of its worldwide debut, the filmmakers just released a juicy ten-minute tease of The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?, illuminating the notorious, aborted 1998 production starring Nicolas Cage as the Last Son of Krypton, and layered with interviews including comic-book celebrity Grant Morrison, uber-producer Jon Peters and Superman Lives co-screenwriter Kevin Smith.

Here's the official press release:

Enjoy the first 10 minutes of the feature film documentary "The Death of 'Superman Lives'; What Happened?" and find out all about the doomed "Superman Lives" production that was to star Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel. Join Director Jon Schnepp as he explores the history of this project, and speaks with writers Kevin Smith, Wesley Strick, Dan Gilroy, Producers Jon Peters and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Costume Designer Colleen Atwood, Director Tim Burton and many more.

Check out the footage below:

The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened? soars onto Blu-ray, DVD and digital download on July 9, 2015.  Will you fly out to buy a copy later this week?

(Via Geek Tyrant)

Tag: The Death of Superman Lives

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Jon Schnepp
Tag: obituary
jon schnepp
Death of Superman Lives director Jon Schnepp dead at age 51
Alyse Wax
Jul 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: superman lives
Tag: The Death of Superman Lives
nicolas_cage_superman_lives_1050_591_81_s_c1.jpg
Tim Burton’s Superman Lives was almost revived as an animated movie
George Stark
Oct 18, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: The Death of Superman Lives
Tag: Nicolas Cage
NicCageSupermanDetail.jpeg
Image of the Day: Feast your eyes upon Nicolas Cage as Superman
Don Kaye
Jul 16, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9
Tag: superman lives
Tag: Nicolas Cage
nicolas-cage-as-superman.jpg
Nic Cage rocks his 1990's Superman Lives suit in long-lost costume test footage
Trent Moore
Jul 6, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 12