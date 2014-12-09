Watch the first 7 minutes from Heinlein-inspired flick Predestination

One of the most mind-bending time-travel films since Looper is set to open in a few weeks, and you can check out the first paradox-filled 7 minutes right here.
Directed by Peter and Michael Spierig and starring Ethan Hawke, Predestination is based on Robert A. Heinleinâs 1959 short story âAll You Zombies.â Mostly set in the 1970s, the film follows a temporal agent tasked with stopping a bomber who is attempting to blow up several blocks of New York City.
But itâs so much more than that. The studio has released the first 7 minutes to generate some buzz ahead of the Jan. 9 release date (limited theatrical and VOD), and itâs a nice teaser of the twisty plot that pulls no punches with frequent twists, turns and reveals. Itâs convoluted, in a good way, but still easy enough to follow.Â
Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:
Weâve seen the movie, and itâs excellent â not perfect, but it hits more than it misses. Itâs ambitious, and even though it reaches a bit too far at times, it still works. Plus, it has a retro charm thanks to its 1970s setting that really gives it a different vibe than most modern-day genre flicks.Â
If you dig the footage above, we highly recommend you check it out when the full film opens next month.
(Via The Playlist)