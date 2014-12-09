Watch the first 7 minutes from Heinlein-inspired flick Predestination

One of the most mind-bending time-travel films since Looper is set to open in a few weeks, and you can check out the first paradox-filled 7 minutes right here.

Directed by Peter and Michael Spierig and starring Ethan Hawke, Predestination is based on Robert A. Heinleinâs 1959 short story âAll You Zombies.â Mostly set in the 1970s, the film follows a temporal agent tasked with stopping a bomber who is attempting to blow up several blocks of New York City.

But itâs so much more than that. The studio has released the first 7 minutes to generate some buzz ahead of the Jan. 9 release date (limited theatrical and VOD), and itâs a nice teaser of the twisty plot that pulls no punches with frequent twists, turns and reveals. Itâs convoluted, in a good way, but still easy enough to follow.Â

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

Weâve seen the movie, and itâs excellent â not perfect, but it hits more than it misses. Itâs ambitious, and even though it reaches a bit too far at times, it still works. Plus, it has a retro charm thanks to its 1970s setting that really gives it a different vibe than most modern-day genre flicks.Â

If you dig the footage above, we highly recommend you check it out when the full film opens next month.

