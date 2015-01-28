Latest Stories

Rory Kinnear
WIRE Buzz: Penny Dreadful follow-up adds familiar face; Terminator gets a title; more
stars
7 books about women's space history for Women's History Month
Mary Shelley Hero
Exclusive: Go gothic in artist Hayden Sherman's AfterShock comic Mary Shelley: Monster Hunter
Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman Deluxe Edition
Batman fans debate the best Dark Knight stories and toys
TurboKid_1_0.png

Watch the first teaser trailer for the post-apocalyptic Turbo Kid movie...set in 1997

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jan 28, 2015

The official teaser trailer for Turbo Kid has been released, sending us happily spiraling down the path of a full-on 1990s nostalgia trip.

Turbo Kid, set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival this week, is the brain child of Jason Eisener, the dude who brought us Hobo with a ShotgunThe movie is set in a post-apocalyptic, alternate 1997 world where bikes still rule, severed heads on pikes are the norm, and psychos in masks wield deadly weapons. Of course. Have a look:

And here’s a short synopsis:

In a post-apocalyptic future a young solitary scavenger obsessed with comic books must face his fears and become a reluctant hero when he meets a mysterious girl.

Turbo Kid stars Laurence Leboeuf (Syfy’s Being Human), Munro Chambers (Degrassi: The Next Generation), and fan fave Michael Ironside. What do you think? Do you feel nostalgic for some good ol’ 1980s-1990s sci-fi movies? Does it make you want to watch flicks like Solarbabies or Cyborg or even Mad Max again?

(via Bleeding Cool)

