Watch the first teaser trailer for the post-apocalyptic Turbo Kid movie...set in 1997

The official teaser trailer for Turbo Kid has been released, sending us happily spiraling down the path of a full-on 1990s nostalgia trip.

Turbo Kid, set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival this week, is the brain child of Jason Eisener, the dude who brought us Hobo with a Shotgun. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic, alternate 1997 world where bikes still rule, severed heads on pikes are the norm, and psychos in masks wield deadly weapons. Of course. Have a look:

And here’s a short synopsis:

In a post-apocalyptic future a young solitary scavenger obsessed with comic books must face his fears and become a reluctant hero when he meets a mysterious girl.

Turbo Kid stars Laurence Leboeuf (Syfy’s Being Human), Munro Chambers (Degrassi: The Next Generation), and fan fave Michael Ironside. What do you think? Do you feel nostalgic for some good ol’ 1980s-1990s sci-fi movies? Does it make you want to watch flicks like Solarbabies or Cyborg or even Mad Max again?

(via Bleeding Cool)