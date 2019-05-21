WATCH: Game of Thrones: 'The Iron Throne' rap up

WARNING: Game of Thrones spoilers herein.

We ain't gonna lie, this Song of Ice and Fire is gonna make us cry. The last Game of Thrones is finally here, and Bierut Films is gonna make it clear. We didn't like this finale, it's anticlimactic. Truth be told, it's also problematic. When it comes to the ending, Game of Thrones ain't Shakespeare.

First let's start with Bran the Broken. Or perhaps a better name would be Bran the Token. He can't blame us for that name. Tyrion's the one who made the claim. Stories are important, stories are vital. But does that mean Bran is worthy of the title?

Bran could have gotten his Night King on, but now he doesn't even have a throne to sit upon. He knew it would happen, he saw it coming. Why do you think he wasn't forthcoming?

Dany always said she wanted to break the wheel. When it comes to the Dragon Queen all men must kneel. But Dany's death was such a cliche. We never wanted to see her go out that way! At least Drogan took it out on the Iron Throne. Now poor Drogan's gonna fly off alone.

Of course, it wasn't all bad. Some of the finale was totally rad! We're all about Edmure Tully getting dunked on. Sansa's uncle didn’t have a leg to stand upon. Finally, the Starks have all been scattered, and it felt like nothing really mattered.

We've always loved Game of Thrones, that ain't gonna change. We just think this finale was strange!