Watch Ghost in the Shell's iconic opening recreated in haunting still life

While a live-action version of the acclaimed 1995 anime film Ghost in the Shell stumbles through development hell, some artists have decided to use still-life photography to re-create the film’s opening title sequence — and the results are stunning.

Dubbed Project 2501, the effort included 30 artists and took more than a year to produce as the team re-created 39 still frames from the film’s opening. But the final product is fantastic and gives a perfect example of the look and style we'd want to see from that rumored live-action version on the way from DreamWorks.

We’ve pulled a few of the pics below, but head over to the project’s website for all of them. Warning: There is some (very tasteful) nudity, so be warned of the NSFW-ness on some of the pics and the making-of video below.

