Watch Guillermo del Toro explain how to design the perfect movie monster

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 29, 2014

From Hellboy to Pan’s Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro has created some of the most breathtaking creatures ever to exist on film. So what’s the trick to getting it just right?

Del Toro sets out to explain the specifics of monster design in a new episode of Robert Rodriguez’s The Director’s Chair, which airs on the cable network El Rey. The series is basically a show where Rodriguez kicks back and chats with famous filmmakers, and we can’t wait to see what happens when you put these two in a room together.

The network has released a clip to give us a taste of the interview, and the footage focuses on del Toro explaining the subtlety and effort that goes into designing the perfect fantastical creature. For del Toro, it has to be “elegant,” and he adds that it's “just as important what you put in as what you leave out.” He also has a bit of advice on what not to focus on (i.e. huge, sharp teeth).

Check out the clip below and let us know your favorite del Toro creature:

The full interview airs Wednesday, July 30, at 9 p.m. EST.

(Via Movies.com)

Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: Robert Rodriguez
Tag: Hellboy

