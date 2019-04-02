WATCH: Harry Potter’s Tom Felton and the Bertie Bott’s Trivia Challenge

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Jackie Jennings
Apr 2, 2019

Did watching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for the first time make you want to try Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, even though George Weasley swore he got a booger-flavored one once?

For Magical Mischief Month, Tom Felton got to be as sadistic as Draco Malfoy when he dared SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings to take the Bertie Bott's Trivia Challenge. How much did she really know about Draco? Right answers obviously had no consequences. Wrong answers meant picking a random bean out of the glass bowl of doom, and with these, something that looks like toffee can very easily be vomit.

If even Dumbledore got one that tasted like earwax once, nobody is immune.

Everyone knows what Harry's wand is made of (holly and phoenix feather, duh), but do you know which wand at Ollivander's chose Draco? Whatever sort of evil that is, it does come from a plant that's especially popular around the holidays, even though the berries are poisonous.

It would have to be wood from a poisonous plant that matched up to the son of Lucius and — what's his mother's name again? That's another question that could end up in a bizarre jelly bean tasting.

Does knowing when Draco's birthday is get you one that tastes like cake? You don't have to be a hardcore Draco fan to figure out it. Pause the video before Jackie's fateful answer and really think about it. Meanwhile, you already know what grade Harry is in when he walks into Hogwarts for the first time, and that it isn’t that long after his own birthday that he wears the sorting hat. That should give away his age. If you know what year he started learning witchcraft and wizardry, then…

No more giveaways! Watch on if you want to find out all Draco's secrets and whether Jackie ends up being an Every-Flavor Bean victim.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

