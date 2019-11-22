Watch: Is today the day the music dies for Luke in this sneak peek for The Walking Dead?

It's midseason finale time for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As the ongoing hostilities between the communities and The Whisperers continues to escalate, we had a major reveal of a Whisperer mole inside Alexandria in "Open Your Eyes".

In Sunday's episode, "The World Before," there's going to be a fight that causes tensions in Oceanside. And maybe because of the mole issues, the Alexandrians will set out on a high-stakes mission.

A few episodes ago in "Silence the Whisperers," Michonne collected a group to run a supply mission to Oceanside, including musician Luke (Dan Fogler). This episode catches up with that story, because in our exclusive clip, we get a hint that not all is safe along the way.

As it turns out, Luke's love of classical music once again sets him up to go out on a very bad note...

Video of The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Rachmaninoff

Who saved our gentle artist from that nasty duet of undead doom? We'll have to see in the episode but as always, Luke is quite polite. Even when he's being saved from the jaws of death, he takes he time to shout out a considerate "thank you" to his unknown savior before he dispatches another pesky walker.

Hopefully, Luke's fate and that of the rest of his band of fellow good guys makes it out of Oceanside so lucky.

The Walking Dead's second half of Season 10 hasn't been given an official release date yet, but look for it sometime in February 2020.

The Walking Dead midseason finale airs on Sunday, November 24 at 9pm on AMC