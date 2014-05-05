Watch J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan wish fans a happy Star Wars day in video selfie

J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan are busy in London, prepping for the upcoming Star Wars movie, away from the families they love. They could have posted a selfie of themselves, hard at work. But that's not good enough for the men who are about to serve up one of the world's most anticipated movies. Instead, they released a video selfie.

Of course, a video selfie is a way of saying they have precious little news but they want to keep our interest. In addition to telling us how much they miss their families, they did say they were hard at work on the script.

It's good to hear, particularly of Kasdan's involvement. As we know, Kasdan co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back (along with the late Leigh Brackett), the Star Wars sequel that many agree was better than the original.

Abrams also said that casting continues. As we know, the major players have been slotted (and we sincerely hope that we'll get to see oft-mo-capped Andy Serkis show his face). If we're very lucky, those rumors about Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o joining the team will prove true .

Check it out.