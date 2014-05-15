Watch as Maleficent races to...save Princess Aurora?

Disney typically doesn't venerate the bad guy in their family-friendly films. It would be like making a movie where the hero is Jafar, Ursula, Scar or Mother Gothel. So that's one clue that Maleficent, the eponymous protagonist the upcoming Disney movie, isn't an out-and-out villain. But there's one other, more revealing clue.

In the clip below, it seems as if Maleficent is trying to save Aurora from pricking her finger on the spinning wheel that Maleficent herself had cursed.

In every other version of the Sleeping Beauty villain, and there have been many, Maleficent usually helps herself to a plate of evil, with some contemptuous laughter on the side. But we can see from a brief IMDB description of Maleficent, she likely has more shades of gray than a porn novel.

A vindictive fairy is driven to curse an infant princess only to realize the child may be the only one who can restore peace.

In other words, it may be in Maleficent's best interest to keep Aurora safe. And that's what we love about villains. They're really good at recognizing their priorities.

Check out the clip. And let us know in the comments which Disney bad guy deserves his/her own feature film.

Video of mVLMrvrJqJE

Via NerdReactor.