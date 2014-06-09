Watch Mark Hamill introduce Luke Skywalker to the Joker

Mark Hamill's two most iconic roles are together at last.

Hamill became an instant genre icon when he hit the big screen in 1977 as a kid from Tatooine who just happened to become one of the galaxy's greatest heroes. Star Wars is a seminal piece of cinema, and Hamill would've been famous forever for his association with it even if he'd chosen to stop acting altogether when Return of the Jedi ended the saga (or so we thought at the time) in 1983.

Luckily for us, Hamill kept working, and landed another iconic role when he was cast as the Joker in the now-classic Batman: The Animated Series. Hamill's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, featuring his distinctive laugh, is still considered by many fans to be the best version of the character ever to appear outside of comic books, and it's proven so enduring that Hamill's reprised the role throughout the DC Animated Universe, on the popular stop-motion comedy series Robot Chicken, and in the blockbuster Arkham series of videogames. He's also often quite happy to spout a few of the Joker's lines and give a maniacal laugh when fans request it at events.

Hamill recently appeared at Disney's Star Wars Weekends, and during a live event that featured fan questions, he was challenged to perform a brief dialogue between his two most famous characters. Hamill was game, and launched into a short scene, then took some time to recall some of his favorite Joker lines as written by Batman: TAS writer and producer Paul Dini.

Check it out:

Hamill's already set to revive Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode VII. As for The Joker ... well, even if he never professionally plays the role again, it looks like he still has fun doing the voice for a little applause.

(Via Inside the Magic)