Lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Rancor teeth make ingredient list for build-your-own lightsabers at Galaxy's Edge
David Schoelen cosplay
The cosplayer behind Dragpool unveils his creative process
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Objects in Space 3/15/19: She's just the beginning
Flash Justice League
Ezra Miller teaming up with Grant Morrison to write his own draft of The Flash
Watch Neil deGrasse Tyson debunk Moon landing truthers in hilarious fashion

Apr 17, 2015

It’s hard to believe, but, all these decades later, there are still people who believe the moon landings were faked. Well, acclaimed scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a few words of wisdom.

The fan-fave scientist and pop-culture icon was a guest on a recent episode of The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore (aka the show that replaced The Colbert Report), and the host attempted to break the scientist's brain with kooky conspiracy theories. Always a good sport, Tyson takes aim at everything from moon truthers to UFO sightings in the hilarious interview.

Here’s an excerpt from Tyson’s breakdown of moon truthers:

"You can look at the Saturn V rocket, which got us to the moon and back, and calculate how much fuel is in there, and watch the thing take off, and ask yourself: where the hell do you think this thing is going? There’s enough fuel to get you to the moon, and stuff left over to come back. It’s not just going down to the grocery store — it is a Saturn V rocket."

Check out the full episode below via Hulu. Wilmore's show has had a bit of a rocky start, but it's really starting to hit its stride (if you're into news and politics). Anyway, the Tyson interview kicks in during the back half:

(Via The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore)

