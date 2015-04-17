Watch Neil deGrasse Tyson debunk Moon landing truthers in hilarious fashion

It’s hard to believe, but, all these decades later, there are still people who believe the moon landings were faked. Well, acclaimed scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a few words of wisdom.

The fan-fave scientist and pop-culture icon was a guest on a recent episode of The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore (aka the show that replaced The Colbert Report), and the host attempted to break the scientist's brain with kooky conspiracy theories. Always a good sport, Tyson takes aim at everything from moon truthers to UFO sightings in the hilarious interview.

Here’s an excerpt from Tyson’s breakdown of moon truthers:

"You can look at the Saturn V rocket, which got us to the moon and back, and calculate how much fuel is in there, and watch the thing take off, and ask yourself: where the hell do you think this thing is going? There’s enough fuel to get you to the moon, and stuff left over to come back. It’s not just going down to the grocery store — it is a Saturn V rocket."

Check out the full episode below via Hulu. Wilmore's show has had a bit of a rocky start, but it's really starting to hit its stride (if you're into news and politics). Anyway, the Tyson interview kicks in during the back half:

(Via The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore)