Watch as Nicki Clyne takes Blastr TV on a magical tour of Universal's Diagon Alley

In the Harry Potter books and movies, Diagon Alley was the titualr protagonist's first step into the magical world; one that would lead to seven years of being hunted by an evil, power-mad wizard, culminating in an apocalyptic series of battles in which several of his close friends and associates died before he was able to narrowly eke out a victory. So..yay? Seriously, though, who among us didn't want to experience that trip through the barrier between the mundane life we know and one in which things possible only in our imaginations were suddenly made real?

That kind of journey still isn't within our grasp (THAT WE KNOW OF), but Universal is offering the next best thing with its new Diagon Alley attraction. Potterphiles that we are, we wanted to get a look at what's in store when the place opens to the public, so we sent Blastr TV's Nicki Clyne (of BSG fame) down to Orlando for a tour. Along the way, she snagged some face time with cast members who were on hand for the occasion, including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), James and Oliver Phelps (the Weasley twins), and Warwick Davis (who is just awesome, in general).

Check out her report below:

Pretty nifty, no? Is a visit to Diagon Alley in your future? Let us know in the comments!