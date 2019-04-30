WATCH: Our MCU Phase 4 speculation

WARNING: Spoilers herein.

While Avengers: Endgame wraps up several years worth of storylines, it’s far from the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's the secret of superhero comics: there is no ending. Their adventures simply go on with a fresh batch of creators. For the MCU, that means the Russos are bowing out and other emerging filmmakers will have to carry the legacy forward.

SYFY WIRE recently brought together several of its hosts and contributors to figure out where Marvel will go with its Phase 4 films. Given the recent merger of Fox and Disney, it's hard to resist the idea of a "Fantastic Phase 4." But thus far, the only confirmed MCU Phase 4 flicks are Black Widow, The Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as sequels for Black Panther and Doctor Strange. There's still a lot of slots to be filled!

To kick things off, we chose the new heroes that should be introduced in the near future, as well as the iconic villains. Who can follow Thanos as head bad guy? Try Doctor Doom on for size. The Fantastic Four's adversary has taken on nearly every hero in the Marvel Universe. Done right, Doom can be another unifying threat in the MCU. Speaking of which, how about a new version of Galactus that isn't a space cloud?

Our team members also shared a few bold predictions about what the next few movies will hold. If you think Endgame can't be topped, you don’t know Marvel! Check out the full video and then share your predictions below.