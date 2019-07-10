Watch our Stranger Things Season 3 breakdown

Was your Fourth of July a little bit stranger this year? If you're anything like us, you may have spent the holiday weekend binging the new season of Stranger Things. Over the course of eight episodes, Stranger Things 3 expanded the world of the show and introduced us to some new characters. Oh, how we laughed, and oh, how we cried!

Now that we've taken a few days to digest the story, it’s time for SYFY WIRE’s Stranger Things 3 breakdown.

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Stranger Things 3 below!**

First, let's get the heartbreak out of the way. Sheriff Jim Hopper may have sacrificed himself to save Hawkins and the people he cared about, but that post-credits scene still gives us hope that he's alive. But the same can't be said for poor Alexi as we weep for our newfound Russian friend — he's definitely not coming back!

As for our new friends, Robin and Erica earned their place in our collective hearts. Robin proved to be an amazing foil for Steve and Justin, and her coming out scene was beautifully played by Maya Hawke. We always knew that Steve was a good dude, but the way he instantly accepted Robin made us love him even more. If only things were so easy for Will. Some fans have guessed that Will might also be gay, but his conflict with his friends seems to be more about maturity than sexuality.

Check out our video for the rest of SYFY WIRE's Stranger Things 3 breakdown.